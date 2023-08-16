Train mishap in Titlagarh: 8 wagons get detached from engine of goods train

Balangir: In another train mishap in Titlagarh in Balangir district of Odisha, as many as 8 wagons got detached from the engine on Wednesday.

As per reports, Railway services were disrupted for about 1 hour after the engine and wagon of a coal laden train got separated. Train movement was disrupted on the up line of the Balangir-Titilagarh railway line.

Eight wagons of the double diamond coal train from Sambalpur got separated from the engine at Khajurpada gate before reaching Titilagarh railway station via Balangir.

The loco pilot informed the Titilagarh railway station. On being informed, a technical team came and inspected the detached bogies. And then the engine was turned back and the separated wagons were attached.

As the Khajurpada gate was closed for one and a half hours due to this mishap, people faced problems.