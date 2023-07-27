Train leaves bogies behind in Jajpur of Odisha, major accident averted!

Jajpur: The engine of a train left behind its bogies. The engine suddenly separated from the goods train in Jajpur of Odisha.

The engine of a freight train in Haridaspur – Paradip railway track in Jajpur district was separated from the bogies. The goods train was heading towards Haridaspur on Thursday morning when the incident took place.

The engine suddenly separated from the bogies near Patrajpur. After some time, the railway authorities connected the engine with the coach. Then the train headed towards its destination.

No damage however was reported to life or property.