State

Train crushes woman, daughter duo to death in Ganjam, son critical

In a tragic incident, a mother and her daughter were cut dead on a train line in Ganjam's Brahmapur

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Train accident

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, a mother and her daughter were cut dead on a train line in Ganjam’s Brahmapur.

The family was heading to Palasa Ichapuram in Andhra Pradesh, when this incident happened.

Must Read

Odisha: BJD yuva leader Kanhu Sahoo shot in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal Blast furnace explosion: 2 in ICU, 16 remain…

The 4-year-old boy has been admitted to the Berhampur MKCG General Hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased were identified as U. Shravani and her 8-month-old daughter of Chidupou village under Jarda police station of Ganjam district.

As per reports, U. Shravani was crossing the line with her husband, daughter and son. Meanwhile, a train hit them and the mother and daughter died on the spot.

You might also like
State

Warm night warning issued for 5 Odisha districts for coming 2 days

State

More than 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Odisha’s Jharsuguda dist

State

BJD stages protest demanding immediate reduction in LPG price

State

KIIT announces educational support for Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans