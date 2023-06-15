Train crushes woman, daughter duo to death in Ganjam, son critical

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, a mother and her daughter were cut dead on a train line in Ganjam’s Brahmapur.

The family was heading to Palasa Ichapuram in Andhra Pradesh, when this incident happened.

The 4-year-old boy has been admitted to the Berhampur MKCG General Hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased were identified as U. Shravani and her 8-month-old daughter of Chidupou village under Jarda police station of Ganjam district.

As per reports, U. Shravani was crossing the line with her husband, daughter and son. Meanwhile, a train hit them and the mother and daughter died on the spot.