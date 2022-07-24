Train Crushes Elderly Man To Death In Odisha, See Details
Angul: A farmer has allegedly been crushed to death by a train while going to his fields in Angul district of Odisha.
The deceased has been identified as Panchu Nath Behera he was around 75-years-old.
The family of the man searched for him since he did not get back home. The locals had however seen him cross the tracks.
According to reports, a train however had hit him and he died on the spot.
Police reached the spot, sent the body for post mortem and is investigating further into the matter.