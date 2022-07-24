Train Crushes Elderly Man To Death In Odisha, See Details

Angul: A farmer has allegedly been crushed to death by a train while going to his fields in Angul district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Panchu Nath Behera he was around 75-years-old.

The family of the man searched for him since he did not get back home. The locals had however seen him cross the tracks.

According to reports, a train however had hit him and he died on the spot.

Police reached the spot, sent the body for post mortem and is investigating further into the matter.

 

 

