Paradip: A freight train collided with a truck in the restricted area of the Paradip port JSW site today.

The driver of the truck was injured in the mishap.

According to reports, the train was moving backwards without a signal man and the truck was crossing the railway track when the accident took place in the morning hours.

The rear part of the truck was severely mangled.

On being informed the officials of the paradip port reached the spot and made all efforts to recover the truck which was involved in the crash.