Train collides with Truck In Odisha’s Paradip Port, Driver Injured

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paradip: A freight train collided with a truck in the restricted area of the Paradip port JSW site today.

The driver of the truck was injured in the mishap.

According to reports, the train was moving backwards without a signal man and the truck was crossing the railway track when the accident took place in the morning hours.

The rear part of the truck was severely mangled.

On being informed the officials of the paradip port reached the spot and made all efforts to recover the truck which was involved in the crash.

 

You might also like
State

Complete Shutdown In Dhamnagar NAC For 3 Days

State

Best opportunity for NTPC jobs; Application invited for 275 posts

State

Constable Of Odisha Police Caught Taking Bribe, Suspended And Arrested

State

Six members of BMW gang arrested for killing man in Odisha’s Khurda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.