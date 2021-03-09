Koraput: A youth has been critically injured in a train-car collision at an unmanned level crossing near Dhusuraguda in Odisha on Monday night at 11 pm.

According to reports, a Scorpio car was en-route to Dhusurguda from Koraput, it collided with the goods train that was en-route from Kirandul to Vishakhapatnam.

The driver of the scorpio sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to the Shahid Laxman Nayak Medical College Hospital in Koraput. On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot.

The crash is said to have been caused due the absence of an bridge over the railway tracks, allege locals.