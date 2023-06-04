Train accident in Odisha: 170 dead bodies reach various morgues in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least 170 dead bodies related to the train accident in Odisha at Bahanaga Bazar near Balasore district have reached various hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

The bodies that have reached Bhubaneswar have been kept at the following hospitals, namely:

A. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

B. AMRI, Bhubaneswar

C. SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar

D. Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar

E. KIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar

F. Hi-Tech Hospital, Bhubaneswar

The photos of the unidentified bodies are also available in the website of State Government: www.bmc.gov.in

All concerned are requested to Contact Railways in the Following Helpline Numbers for any assistance:

Bhubaneswar- 0674 – 2534027

Cuttack- 8455889917

Khurda Road- 0674 – 2492245 & 8455887999

State Government- 1929

Reports say that, as many as 120 bodies have been received so far at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. As per info more 15 ambulances are on their way to AIIMS carrying around 30 bodies. Till now the total dead body count in AIIMS is 120.

According to reports, most of the survivors of the Coromandel Express train crash have returned to their destinations on June 4, 2023. It is noteworthy that, many survivors required medical attention.

A special train to Howrah in West Bengal brought survivors from Odisha. Many survivors have recounted the dark memories from the fateful night of June 2, 2023 (Friday).

It is worth mentioning that the entire world has mourned the terrible Odisha train tragedy that occurred at Bahanga station in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening. In this accident as many as 275 people have lost their lives and at least 1175 people have been injured.

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway at the site where the horrific train accident took place. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed for early restoration.

