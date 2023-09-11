Tragic! youth run over by car, dies in Keonjhar of Odisha

Anandapur: In a tragic incident, a youth was run over by a car on Monday in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the tragic incident took place in Saienkula area under Ramchandrapur police station limits. According to reports, the youth was getting down from the bus when a seeping car run him over.

It is worth mentioning that the youth died on the spot. The deceased youth has been identified as Rabinarayan Jena. He is said to be a resident of Samana village under Nandipur police station limits.

A pal of gloom descended on the village following the incident. The Nandipur police has reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt has been launched for the reckless car driver. The body has been seized by the police and sent for postmortem.

