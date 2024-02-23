Tragic! Three of a family dead in shocking incident in Odisha

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident in Odisha, a man, his son and brother died in a tragic incident in Keonjhar district, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, in a shocking incident in Keonjhar a father and his son were going in a scooter when a truck hit them from behind and they died on the spot.

Reports further said that, on hearing the news of the son and father the uncle of the youth died in a heart attack. Heartbreaking, the lives of three members of a family were lost at the same time.

Hearing the news of the death of father and son in an accident, the grandfather died of a heart attack. The incident took place in Bari village of Keonjhar Ghatgaon police station. The deceased were identified as father Kande Munda, son Laxman Munda and uncle Samara Munda.

After the accident, the people have blocked NH-20 demanding compensation. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and are interrogating the people. Detailed reports waited in this matter. After three of a family died in Odisha, there was a pall of gloom in the village.

In a tragic incident in February 11, as many as five persons of a family were killed while 25 others sustained injuries as a pickup van overturned in Kalahandi district of Odisha. The accident took place near Dokripada. The injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Junagarh, Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna.

As per reports, labourers from Atigan under Junagarh Police limits had gone to work in Borguda under Golamunda Police limits today for cultivation of paddy seedlings. When they were returning home, the pickup van on which they were travelling overturned at Dokri pada.

As a result of the accident, five persons were killed while 25 persons sustained injury. The critically injured persons were shifted to hospitals in Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Bhawanipatna by Ambulance for treatment.

Earlier today 25 people were injured as a bus turned turtle in Rourkela.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief for the family of the deceased persons and announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia for next of kin of the deceased. He also issued directive for proper treatment of the injured persons.