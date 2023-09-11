Tragic suicide pact claims entire family in Bargarh; Mother succumbs a day after son and daughter’s death

Bargarh: In a heartbreaking turn of events, an entire family in Bargarh district of Odisha, has been wiped out due to a devastating suicide pact. The grim saga began with the demise of the family’s patriarch on September 6, 2023, followed by the deaths of his wife and two children in the subsequent days.

The woman, identified as, Kumudini Sahu, a resident of Masterpada in the Sohela area of Bargarh district, succumbed to the effects of poison while undergoing treatment at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla on Monday. This tragic event came just a day after her son and daughter, Bansidhar and Subarna, met the same fate.

The family had been grappling with overwhelming grief and mental distress since the sudden demise of Kumudini’s husband, which seems to have driven them to take this extreme step. Unable to cope with the loss, they locked themselves in a room and consumed insecticide around 11 am on Sunday.

Alert neighbors, sensing something amiss, immediately informed the local authorities. Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene, forcibly entering the room to rescue the distressed family members. All three of them were in serious conditions and were rushed to the Sohela Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical attention.

Tragically, Bansidhar passed away while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla, and a few hours later, Subarna succumbed to the poison during her transfer from Sohela CHC to VIMSAR, Burla.

