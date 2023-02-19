Tragic, minor boy falls into well on Shivaratri in Odisha!

Khurda: In a tragic incident, a minor boy has fallen into a well of a temple in Khurda district of Odisha on Shivaratri and died on the spot.

According to reports, a 9-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into the well last night. The incident took place in Nilakantheswar Temple in Rambhabili, Khordha last night.

It is worth mentioning that, the mother of the boy was busy lighting a diya during ‘jagar yatra’ of Maha Shivaratri when this tragedy struck.

The body of the minor boy was later recovered by the local police. Further detailed reports awaited in this case.