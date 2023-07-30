Tragic incident at ashram in Puri takes life of 2 sadhus

Puri: In a rather shocking incident, a heinous act of violence took place in the district, causing loss of life. The incident took place yesterday.

Baba Dayandhi, who had sustained severe injuries during the incident has reportedly passed away while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical in Cuttack. The accused, Ravindra Jena a.k.a Baba Vishnu has been detained by the Baselisahi police.

The incident took place when a sadhu allegedly beat another sadhu to death at Gurukrupa Ashram on Loknath Road under Baselisahi police station limits.

Baba Vishnu Das of the ashram allegedly attacked Baba Arjun Das with a wooden club in an intoxicated state over some unknown reason. Arjun, who is said to be a resident of West Bengal, sustained grievous injuries on his head following the attack and died on the spot.

Another inmate of the ashram Baba Dayanidhi reportedly sustained injuries when he tried to pacify the duo. The reason behind the murder is yet to be asertained.