Tragic! Four minors die after drowning in pond in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A pall of gloom descended in Govindpur area of Dhenkanal district in Odisha following the death of four minor children on Monday.

Sources said that four children including two boys and two girls had gone to the village pond under Dhenkanal Sadar police limits for taking bath. Unfortunately, all them slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Some villagers rescued them in a critical condition and rushed them to the district headquarter hospital for treatment. However, doctors who attended them declared them brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as relatives.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.