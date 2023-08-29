Tragic! Farmer couple trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, a farmer couple have been trampled to death by an elephant in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reliable reports, say that the elephant attack on the farmer couple took place while they were in their agricultural land.

It is worth mentioning that, the deceased husband has been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in critical condition where he breathed his last, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Bantala forest range in Baragad village of Angul district. The woman has been identified as Sulochona Biswal.

There has been agitation at the scene. The locals have staged a protest relating to the matter. The police has reached the spot and is trying to placate the locals. Reportedly, an investigating into the matter is being conducted.

The forest department officials have been informed about the matter. The body of the woman has been seized by the police and sent for postmortem, said latest reports.

On August 27, two people lost their lives while one person was left critically injured in a recent case of elephant trampling. The tragic incident took place today in a forest division near Pateli village under the Kumurusingha Panchayat of Angul.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar Biswal and Jhili Majhi. The critically injured person was immediately rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital in Angul.

Reportedly, Shankar and Jhili got attacked by the elephant while they had gone to defecate in the nearby forest. Both of them died on spot.

The increase in the number of elephant attacks in the area has raised a concern among the local people.