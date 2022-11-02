Tragic! Class 11 student dies of electrocution in Odisha

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a Plus II student was electrocuted after coming in contact with an 11 kv wire at a private coaching centre in Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Marshaghai area of Kendrapara district on Tuesday night.

Five other students were lucky enough to escape the clutches of death. They escaped with minor injuries.

According to reports, the deceased was a Plus II science student of a government college in Marshaghai. He has been identified as Debi Prasad Dash.

The incident occurred while the students were on the balcony of their coaching centre. Further details on this matter is awaited.