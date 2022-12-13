Tragic accident kills man in Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh 

Bhubaneswar: A man was killed after being hit by a hyva truck in Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh this evening leading to heavy traffic jams in the area.

The mishap reportedly took place when a speeding hyva truck bearing registration number OD 05AP 7557 hit a man causing his death on the spot.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the road between Rasulgarh and Vani Vihar leading to heavy traffic jams for around an hour.

Soon, a team of cops from the Mancheswar Police station reached the spot and cleared the traffic and sent the body of the deceased man to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

While police are yet to identify the deceased man, they have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the driver of the hyva truck who fled from the spot soon after the mishap.

However, the police are said to have identified the owner of the vehicle after verifying the document of the truck. They also issued notice to the truck owner to appear before it for questioning.