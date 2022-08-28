Tragic! 5 killed as truck hits auto-rikshaw in Kamakhyanagar

Kamakhyanagar: In a tragic accident, 5 people were killed after a coal-laden truck hit an autorickshaw on NH-5 near Patharakhamba Chak in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, a thirteen year old child is among the deceased people. All of them were residents of the Bangura village. They were going to Muktapasi to grind Mahula tola.

The driver and helper of the truck have fled from the scene.

The locals have staged protest and blocked the national highway demanding compensation for the family of the decreased people.

The police have started an investigation and searching for the driver and helper. More information awaited.