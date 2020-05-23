Mohana: In a tragic incident, three brothers died of suffocation at Birikote village under Adava police limits in Odisha’s Gajapati district early this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bikram Majhi (35), Sanjeev Majhi (27) and Jitu Majhi (25).

According to reports, Sanjeev reportedly entered into the tunnel, which has been dug inside their house, to get something at around 2 am. However, he suffered from asphyxiation and fell unconscious, following which Bikram entered to rescue him. But he also fell unconscious.

After his brothers did not respond to his call, Jitu also entered the tunnel to rescue them. Unfortunately, he too suffered from suffocation and fell unconscious.

Their sister Taraka Majhi alerted others after the trio did not come out from the tunnel.

Later, with the help of their neighbours, the Majhi family rescued them and rushed them to Birikote hospital. However, they were shifted to Mohana hospital after their condition deteriorated further.

Doctors at Mohana hospital who received them declared them dead.

On being informed about the incident, Adava police reached the hospital and seized the bodies.

The police from its preliminary investigation said that all of them died due to asphyxiation. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the three brothers.