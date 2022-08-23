Tragic! 2 Minor Die In Wall Collapse In Mayurbhanj Of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, two minors have died as the wall of their mud house collapsed due to floods in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Raidihi village in Udala of Mayurbhanj district.

Two minors a brother and sister have passed away as the wall of the house in which they were sleeping collapsed on them.

It is to be noted that a 10-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother died after the wall of their mud house collapsed following rain.

It is noteworthy that, 16 blocks of Mayurbhanj have received more than 100 mm rainfall.

Rain is expected to occur across various districts of Odisha. The regional MeT has issued a Yellow warning on Tuesday.

According to the latest press release of the MeT, rain to lash several districts of Odisha from today.

An Yellow Warning for heavy rain has been issued for 8 districts today namely:

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.