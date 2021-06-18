Tragedy averted as hydrochloric acid leak controlled in Odisha

Khordha: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday when a tanker loaded with acid reportedly developed a leakage near Champagarh Square in between Khordha and Nayagarh districts. However, timely response by the fire tenders from Tangi and officials of Chandpur, Ranpur and Police Stations helped contain the acid leak in 4 hours.

A technical team was also called upon immediately which reached the spot at around 11.30 pm and transferred the acid in another tanker safely. The entire rescue operation concluded at around 3.30 pm.

Subsequently, the tanker that developed the leakage was cleared from road.

Sources said, the Hydrochloric Acid-laden tanker was en-route Kolkata in West Bengal from Odisha’s Berhampur following the area was filled with smoke.