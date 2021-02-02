Bhadrak: In a major breakthrough against illegal cattle trafficking, Odisha police rescued 12 cattles from Pathan Mahala under Old Bazar police limits in Bhadrak district while they were reportedly smuggled in a postal parcel container on Monday.

On basis of reliable information, the Old Bazar police intercepted a container truck during vehicle inspection near Bhadrak and found cattle inside the container. The police seized 9 bulls and 3 cattles from the container truck.

The truck driver and the helper managed to escape.

Tension was seen among the locals over the regular illegal cattle trafficking in Odisha, the irate locals blocked the road near the new bus stand area.

The locals demanded a complete ban on the illegal cattle trafficking and give us a writing that no such activities will be conducted in Bhadrak area.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Mina reached the spot and discussed with the protestors, after which they withdrew from the protests.