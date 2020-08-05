Bhubaneswar: The traffic in the state capital and Cuttack will be stopped for two minutes in the evening hours on Wednesday for a two-minute silent prayer for the COVID warriors who have laid down their lives in the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik’s had appealed people to join him for a one minute silence today at 6 pm to pay honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by the frontline COVID warriors .

It will be followed by an oath-taking programme to be administered by chief minister Naveen Patnaik to strictly follow the guidelines of COVID-19 and not let the sacrifices of the corona warriors go in vain.

Traffic in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will stop from 6 pm to 6.02 pm today to observe silence prayer for Corona Warriors, informed via a tweet by Commissionerate Police.