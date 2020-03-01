Strict Traffic Rules in Odisha

'Traffic Tension' Again! Strict Rules In Odisha From Today

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: ‘Traffic tension’ for people of Odisha from today. The Odisha Transport Department is all geared up for strict enforcement of the new Motor Vehicle Act.

In 2019 the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 had been passed in the Parliament for stricter road traffic regulations.

The new Act was also an attempt to improve on road safety.

CM Naveen Patnaik had however given a relaxation on the traffic enforcement for 6 months.

He had asked the people to get all the vehicle related documents within this period.

Huge rush had been seen in the RTO office during this period.

Wearing helmets for pillion riders and using seat belts for occupants in four-wheelers will be mandatory in Odisha from today.

Traffic police were seen at various points on the roads implementing the new law since morning.

 

