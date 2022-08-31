Traffic Police Thrashed By Miscreants In Bhubaneswar, Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Two miscreants allegedly thrashed a Traffic police officer during checking near Tankapani road on Tuesday. Dhauli police has arrested both the miscreants.

As per reports, the miscreants were stopped by the traffic police as they were going on the wrong route at the time of checking. But, this irked the miscreants and they beat up the officer and broke his smartphone for stopping them.

Both of the accused has been arrested by the Dhauli police for attacking the traffic police.

More reports awaited.