Traffic police attacked in Bhubaneswar by BSF jawan, critical

Bhubaneswar: A traffic cop in VSS Nagar area of Bhubaneswar has been beaten up badly by a BSF Assistant Commandant on Sunday.

The traffic constable has been beaten up so bad that he has been rushed to Capital hospital and is in a critical condition.

There was allegedly a verbal duel between the traffic cop and BSF Assistant Commandant on wrong parking near VSS Nagar haat which turned ugly.

They got involved in a physical brawl in which the traffic constable got badly injured and was rushed to the hospital.

The traffic cop has been identified as Manoj Behera and the BSF Assistant Commandant has been identified as Sangram Biswal.

Further details awaited in this matter.