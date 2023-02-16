Traffic police acts good Samaritan, saves man in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A traffic police in Bhubaneswar has acted as a good Samaritan on Thursday and saved the life of a man, said reliable reports.

The traffic police has been identified as Saroj Kumar Prusty. The incident has been reported from the State Museum Square in Bhubaneswar.

The man was riding a bike when he fell off all of a sudden. The traffic police on duty there rushed to help him and gave him the required first-aid and arranged tp take him to the Capital Hospital.

Several instances of traffic cops helping people on the roads has come to the fore. Hence it can be safely assumed that traffic cops not only collect fines from people but also help them when required.