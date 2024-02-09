Traffic Inspector of Jagatsinghpur RTO in vigilance net

Cuttack: A traffic inspector of the RTO, Jagatsinghpur was caught by Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Friday. He was intercepted at Tarini Chhaka, in Biribati area of Cuttack. Cash amount of Rs.4.27 Lakh (suspected ill-gotten cash) was found in his possession. As Mohapatra could not account for it satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized.

The accused Traffic Inspector has been identified as Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra.

As per reports, based on reliable information, today evening Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra, Traffic Inspector, O/o RTO, Jagatsinghpur was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance at Tarini Chhaka, Biribati near Cuttack while he was proceeding to Bhubaneswar in a Hyundai Exter Car bearing Regd. No.OD-02-CP-5414. During search cash of Rs.4.27 Lakh (suspected ill-gotten cash) was found in his possession.

Following the interception, search is being carried out at two locations of Mohapatra from Disproportionate Asset (DA) angle.

He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds. Detailed report follows.