Traffic Inspector of Jagatsinghpur RTO arrested with unaccounted cash of Rs 6.79 lakh

Jagatsinghpur: Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra, the Traffic Inspector of Jagatsinghpur RTO and forwarded him to the Court after recovering unaccounted cash of Rs 6.79 lakh from his possession.

It is to be noted here that a team of Odisha Vigilance, on receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra as illegal gratification from different sources, kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Mohapatra.

Accordingly, the team yesterday intercepted Mohapatra at Tarini Chhaka, Biribati near Cuttack, while he was proceeding to Bhubaneswar in a Hyundai Exter Car bearing Regd. No.OD-02-CP-5414. During interception, a sum of Rs 4,34,720 (suspected ill-gotten cash) was recovered from Mohapatra, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The entire cash was seized.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at residential house of Mohapatra at GL-78, VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar and rented house at Tarapur, Raghunathpur in Jagatsinghpur district from DA angle.

During search, cash of Rs 2,19,265 from his residential house at VSS Nagar in Bhubaneswar and cash of Rs 25,500 from rented house at Tarapur in Raghunathpur were unearthed. The entire amount totalling to Rs 6,79,485 has been seized.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.02 dt.09.02.2024 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the Traffic Inspector. The investigation of the case is in progress.