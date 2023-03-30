Traffic II police station Bhubaneswar shifts to permanent building

Bhubaneswar: The traffic- II police station Bhubaneswar has been shifted to its permanent building from the temporary accommodation on Thursday, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that the Police DG has inaugurated the new police station built near the Patrapada Phuleswari Basti. This building is made in modern design.

It is expected that after the construction of this police station, there will be improvement in the traffic problems on the National Highway from Jatni to Nayapalli.

Similarly the traffic of the area from Behera Sahi to Nandankanan shall be the responsibility of the new police station. 11 police stations are coming under this traffic station. They are Nandankanan, Chandrasekharpur, Infocity, Jatni, Tamando, Khandagiri, Chandaka and Nayapalli.

On August 27, 2019, 1 acre land was obtained from the Public Administration Department for Traffic-2 police station. The order was received on July 24, 2020. The Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation has constructed the building with a budget of Rs 1 crore 64 lakh.