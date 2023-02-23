Traffic cops save youth while attempting to commit suicide in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two traffic cops saved a youth while he was attempting to commit suicide in Cuttack on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Kaliabuda area of the Silver City.

Two traffic cops -Sidharth Biswal and Ulash Khatua- soon swung into the action when they found a youth was trying to jump off an overbridge at Kaliabuda. They caught hold of him and rescued him.

The identity of the youth and the reason what promoted him to attempt to end his life was not known immediately.

People lauded the timely action of the traffic cops to save the youth’s life.