Bhubaneswar: Motorists have to be very careful before violating traffic rules. If anyone does, then his/her vehicle number will be captured in the CCTV camera installed at traffic junctions and challan will be issued against the vehicle owner.

The challan will be delivered to his/her home address, police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi warned.

Traffic violations detection system has been installed almost in all traffic junctions in the twin City.

If a person jumps the red lights, rides two-wheelers without wearing a helmet, touch zebra crossings or indulge in over speeding, then the system installed at the traffic junctions will capture the violation rules and issue a challan against the person.

Police will send challan to the postal address of the vehicle owner. The violators will have to pay fine then. If they fail to pay the fine, then they would have to pay the interest on the fine later.

Sarangi said that challans are being sent to as many as 350 traffic rules violators in these days in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar while the number is very likely to increase in the coming days.

Worth mentioning, last year, a total of Rs. 25 crores was collected as a penalty for traffic violations in the Twin City.