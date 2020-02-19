Traffic advisory issued for Maha Shivaratri in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has issued traffic advisory on account of Maha Shivraratri festival at Shree Lingaraj Temple here in Odisha on February 21.
The advisory will be imposed to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and non-congestion during the observance of the festival at Shree Lingaraj temple in the State capital.
The traffic regulations will be effected from 2 AM on Friday till illumination of Mahadipa at Shree Lingaraj temple and dispersal of crowd.
The traffic regulations are as follows:
- All four-wheelers except VIP vehicles shall not be allowed to ply on Ratha Road from Mausi Maa Square. Those may avail Vivekananda Marg to proceed upto Kacharapindi via Sanitorium square and park by the side of Kedar Gauri Temple Road. The VIP vehicles shall be allowed to up to the earmarked parking place in front of the Northern Gate of the Temple via Ratha Road, Tinimundia, Badheibanka and Ratha Khala.
- All vehicles coming from Ravi Talkies side shall be allowed up to Kacharapindi via Sanitorium square. The four-wheelers are allowed up to Kotitirtha Lane where those can be parked at the Northern side of Ananta Basudev Temple.
- All vehicles coming from Garage Chhak and Samantarapur side shall be diverted to BMC Market Complex parking via Electric Substation square where those can be parked at the designated parking areas. The three wheelers shall be parked on the Eastern side parking place of Ananta Basudev Temple.
- All vehicles coming from Keuta sahi side shall be diverted to BMC Market Complex parking via Kedar lane-Tarini Resort and Electric Substation square where those can be parked at the designated parking areas.
- All vehicles coming from Dakshin Kali Temple Road and Tarasundari Road shall be diverted to BM High School and SM High School ground for parking.
- All four-wheelers coming from Punama Gate side shall not be allowed to Badheibanka from Patanasahi square. Those can be parked at RI office ground. The two-wheelers are allowed to proceed upto Badheibanka square where those can proceed to BM High School and SM High School ground for parking via Blood Bank Square.
- The two-wheelers from Ratha Road can proceed to BM High School and SM High School ground for parking via Badheibanka and Blood Bank square.
- All Buses shall avail the Garage Chhak route to Proceed to BMC Market Complex for parking via Electric Substation square.
- No vehicles are allowed from Bindu Sagar side towards Bhanja Mandap. The roads from Hata Sahi Chhak to Bhanja Mandap, from Bhanja Mandap to Badheibanka and from Substation diversion point to Lions Gate are declared as Pedestrians only zone. Only the VIP vehicles are allowed to be parked in front of Northern Gate which is between Ratha Khal and Badheibanka.