Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has issued traffic advisory on account of Maha Shivraratri festival at Shree Lingaraj Temple here in Odisha on February 21.

The advisory will be imposed to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and non-congestion during the observance of the festival at Shree Lingaraj temple in the State capital.

The traffic regulations will be effected from 2 AM on Friday till illumination of Mahadipa at Shree Lingaraj temple and dispersal of crowd.

The traffic regulations are as follows: