Traders’ Union calls for 12-hour Padampur bandh tomorrow

Bargarh: Protesting raids by the GST department on business establishments in Padampur Town, the Padampur Traders’ Union called for a 12-hour bandh in the town tomorrow.

As per the decision taken by the Traders’ Union, the bandh will be observed tomorrow from 6 AM to 6 PM, informed president of Padampur Traders’ Union Pratap Mishra.

All the business establishments of the town will remain shut during the dawn-to-dusk bandh, said Mishra adding that the emergency services along with the educational institutions and government offices have been exempted from the 12-hour Padampur bandh.

It is to be noted here that the State GST department officials conducted a series of raids this evening in different business houses in the by-poll bound Padampur.

The GST officials conducted raids on four business centres including a petrol pump and a cloth store in Padampur and in one each business centre at Paikmal and Jharbandh.

Earlier in the day, a central team of the Income Tax (IT) department had conducted raids at the houses of three businessmen in Padampur. The raids were conducted at the houses of Md Sajid of Bahidar Pada, Manabhanjan Sahu of Sahu Pada and Gaju Agrawal of Bada Pada.