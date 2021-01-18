Trader Attacked, 4 Lakh Looted In Umerkote Town Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
loot case in umerkote

Nabarangpur: A maize trader has been attacked and looted by three miscreants in Chacha village of Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

According to reporters, the attacked trader has been identified as Rajendra Singh Yadav of the same village.

The miscreants attacked Rajendra with a sword and looted Rs 4 lakh from him.

On being informed, the Umerkote police arrived at the scene to initiate a probe.

Rajendra is in a critical condition and has been admitted in the district headquarter hospital (DHH).

