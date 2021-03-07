Bhadrak: A man died as the wheel of a tractor exploded near Tarini Chowk in Basudebpur in Bhadrak district in Odisha. The mechanic of the tractor, has been identified as Sheikh Musa a resident of Padmapur area.

The mechanic was opening the back of the tractor when the wheel suddenly exploded. As a result his head was severely injured and he bleed out.

He was rushed to Basudebpur Hospital and later as his condition deteriorated to Bhadrak General Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.

The incident, however has created a tragic situation as Sheikh Musa has 3 young daughters. His family runs on what Sheikh Musa earns. However, his death has left his children and family in despair.