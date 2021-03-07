Tractor Tire Bursts In Odisha, Kills Mechanic

By WCE 2
tire explosion death odisha
tire explosion death odisha

Bhadrak: A man died as the wheel of a tractor exploded near Tarini Chowk in Basudebpur in Bhadrak district in Odisha. The mechanic of the tractor, has been identified as Sheikh Musa a resident of Padmapur area.

The mechanic was opening the back of the tractor when the wheel suddenly exploded. As a result his head was severely injured and he bleed out.

He was rushed to Basudebpur Hospital and later as his condition deteriorated to Bhadrak General Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.

The incident, however has created a tragic situation as Sheikh Musa has 3 young daughters. His family runs on what Sheikh Musa earns. However, his death has left his children and family in despair.

You might also like
State

Thick Blanket Of Fog Engulfs Twin Cities Of Odisha

State

Interstate Robbery Gang Busted, Mastermind Arrested In Puri, Odisha

Business

Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.