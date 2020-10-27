Tourist From Jharkhand Goes Missing In Odisha’s Puri Sea,Rescue Ops On

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a tourist from Jharkhand was feared drowned while taking bath at the Blue Flag beach in Puri on Tuesday.

The youth has been identified as Tanishk Binay, son of Binay Ray from Jharkhand.

Sources said, Tanishk came to Puri with his family and while bathing near Digabareni area of the beach when a strong current dragged him into the deep sea.

On being informed, a team of Fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to find the youth.

