Tourist commits suicide in a hotel in Puri of Odisha

Puri: A tourist has reportedly committed suicide in a hotel of Puri in Odisha on Thursday. His body was found today. The incident took place in a hotel near the Women’s College of Puri.

The deceased person has been identified as Anas VK. He is said to be from Kerala.

As per reports, the body of the tourist was found hanging in the said hotel room. After getting information the Sea Beach Police reached the spot and initiated the investigation.

Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation of the case is underway.

Further details awaited.