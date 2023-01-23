Tourist bus falls off bridge in Dhenkanal, 2 dead, 40 injured

Dhenkanal: At least two passengers were killed after a tourist bus fell off a bridge on NH-55 near Panchubati under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district on Monday. Over 40 other passengers were also injured in this fatal road accident.

According to reports, the bus named Nilamadhab from Kendrapara had gone for a tour to Balangir and Sambalpur and was returning from Harisankar when it lost control and fell into a canal after breaking the bridge railing. The bus was carrying 43 passengers.

The two deceased persons were of the same Ichhapur village of Kendrapara district. They have been identified as Renubala Jena and Bijayalakshmi Swain of Ichhapur village in Kendrapara district.

All the injured were first rushed to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital. Later, 15 of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

The police is looking into the incident and investigation is underway. Further reports awaited.