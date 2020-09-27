Bhubaneswar: Tourism sites in Odisha are all set to reopen from the month of October informed the Minister of Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

It is noteworthy that, all the tourism sites in Odisha had been shutdown by the government due to the alarming rise of covid cases. The sites have been closed since almost six months.

The minister also informed that all the covid guidelines will strictly be followed in all the sites.

He added that the tourism industry has been the worst affected due to the spread of the deadly virus.

The decision regarding the opening of temples shall be taken by the administration and the law department.