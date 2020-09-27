tourism sites to reopen in odisha
Pic Credits: Odisha Tourism

Tourism Sites In Odisha To Reopen From October Informs Tourism Minister Jyoti Panigrahi

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Tourism sites in Odisha are all set to reopen from the month of October informed the Minister of Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

It is noteworthy that, all the tourism sites in Odisha had been shutdown by the government due to the alarming rise of covid cases. The sites have been closed since almost six months.

Related News

River Cruises To Boost Tourism Sector In Odisha

Marine Drive Eco Retreat extended till February 15

Naveen Urges Centre To Include Two Tourist Places of Odisha…

Odisha to train local communities to promote tourism

The minister also informed that all the covid guidelines will strictly be followed in all the sites.

He added that the tourism industry has been the worst affected due to the spread of the deadly virus.

The decision regarding the opening of temples shall be taken by the administration and the law department.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Death Of Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

State

Death toll in Odisha inches close to 800-mark, 14 succumb to COVID today

State

3922 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,09,374

State

Odisha’s MoBus Resumes Operations To Puri And Konark On World Tourism Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7