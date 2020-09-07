Tourism Minister Of Odisha Tests Covid Positive
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has tested positive for Covid-19 today.
The information regarding the same has been provided by the Minister through his official twitter page.
The Minister has requested all those who had come in his contact to remain in isolation.
The tweet by the Minister reads as follows:
Mid March’20 onwards doing public & official works. Not missed a day. Tried hard during this pandemic people don’t feel alone & worked as desired by Hon’ble C.M. Finally Covid-19 caught hold of me. Who’re in my contacts in last 7days please isolate. Last pic y’day. @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/bPHsKQLFE7
— Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi (@panigrahi_jp) September 7, 2020