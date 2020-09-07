odisha tourism minister covid
Pic Credits: Official Twitter Handle Of Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi

Tourism Minister Of Odisha Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The information regarding the same has been provided by the Minister through his official twitter page.

The Minister has requested all those who had come in his contact to remain in isolation.

The tweet by the Minister reads as follows:

