Total Covid 19 cases just below 100 in Twin City of Odisha on August 6

Bhubaneswar: As on August 6, 2022, Twin City has registered 99 Covid positive cases. Bhubaneswar has recorded 85 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 14 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 85 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,63,765. The recovered cases are 1,61,433. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1116. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 93.

Similarly, 14 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 7 cases were local contact cases while 07 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,663. The active cases are 108 while the total number of deaths is 429. The city registered 46 recoveries in last 24 hours.

Odisha reported 836 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 148 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 490 are quarantine cases while the rest 346 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,005 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 91 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 175 positives, the highest in Odisha.