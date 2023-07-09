Tortured by son & daughter-in-law, retired teacher lodges police complaint in Balangir

Balangir: After being tortured by her son and daughter-in-law, a retired teacher has reportedly lodged police complaint in Odisha’s Balangir district.

One Saudamini Behera, a former teacher who lives in Chandrasekhar Nagar area of Balangir Town, has reportedly filed a complaint at Balangir Model Police station alleged that she has been tortured by her elder son Sandeep and his wife Suman for the last 10 years.

Saudamini alleged that both Sandeep and Suman have been giving her physical and mental torture. However, as a retired teacher she did not want to reveal the family matter to anyone. However, as their harassment went beyond her capacity and after they beat her up, she filed a police complaint and sought justice.

“After my retirement I gave them (Sandeep and Suman) all the money of my husband and mine and fulfilled their demands. However, they have been harassing me for the last 10 years. Forget about filing police complaint, as a retired teacher I never wanted to reveal about the family dispute to anyone. However, now I am forced to approach the police as their torture is now beyond my capacity to bear,” Saudamini alleged.

“Thinking that if I divide the property among the sons they would keep me peacefully, I tried to do so. However, the elder son and his wife are demanding all the property and not to share it with her younger son. I request police to help me,” she added.

A video of their family dispute has now gone viral in the locality. However, Sandeep denied Saudamini’s allegation. Saying that he has never tortured her and her allegations are false.

Meanwhile, police has started an investigation into the matter based on Saudamini’s complaint.