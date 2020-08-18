Keonjhar: In an unique initiative, DMF HSC Scholarship shall be awarded to toppers of Class X BSE Examination 2020 in Keonjhar district in Odisha.

It is great news that, there has been a transition of more than 98% students from Class VIII to IX.

It is worth noting that, The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the class X results on 29th July, 2020. Out of 21,619 students who appeared from Keonjhar district, 76.6% passed the exam, an increase of around 5% from the previous year.

The students have achieved the following:

► 27 students of the district secured Al grade by scoring more than 90% in the examination. Out of this, 15 students including the top 5 rank holders are students of Government and Government-Aided schools in the district.

► The District Collector-cum-Chairman and Managing Trustee DMF, Shri Ashish Thakare who was joined by PD DRDA cum CEO DMF and DEO Keonjhar, felicitated the toppers in a special function held at the Durbar Hall, Collectorate Keonjhar on 18th August 2020. He congratulated the toppers and wished all the students the very best for their future endeavours.

► He announced that all students from Government and Government-Aided schools who performed well in the BSE examination will be awarded DMF HSC Scholarships ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 40,000, according to the marks scored. He said that the collection of Bank Account details has already commenced, and the scholarship amount is being transferred through DBT to all the eligible students, by the office of the DEO Keonjhar. More than 1300 students in the district are expected to receive scholarships this year.

SI Marks Scored Grade Number of Students Scholarship Amount (Z) 1 90% and above Al 15 40000 2 80% to below 90% A2 136 25000 3 70% to below 80% B1 392 15000 4 60% to below 70% B2 839 10000

► Further, he stated that the initiative to provide free textbooks, uniforms and Mid-Day Meal (MDM) for Class IX and X students of Govt and Aided schools in Keonjhar District, which was announced on 21st July 2020, has paid rich dividends and has already helped the district achieve more than 98% transition of students from Class VIII to IX this academic year. This is a major jump from the previous years, when around 88% of students of Class VIII got enrolled in Class IX.