Visakhapatnam/Koraput: Vishakhapatnam Police arrested Galikonda area committee member of Maoist party in the district Gemmeli Kamesh alias Hari.

The Maoist Kamesh has served in various cadres in the party for 14 years and he had involved in over 100 offences under Vizag and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and also in parts of Odisha and carried a Rs 4 lakh reward on his head.

Police seized 303 rifle, loaded magazine, 20 live rounds of the rifle, 50 kgs of Gelatin, three carriage mines (7kg,7kg and 6kg), 150 gms Cordex, 200 mts electrical wire, Sony radio, one Communication Man Pack, one Camera Flash, one Battery Charger from his possession.

He was involved in more than 5 murder cases in East Godavari districts, 7 shoot outs and 4 landmine blasts in Vishakhapatnam. He was also active in various naxalite violence in Odisha’s Koraput and Malkangiri.