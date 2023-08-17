Tomato laden vehicle overturns in Keonjhar district, driver critical

Keonjhar: A tomato laden 407 vehicle overturned in Keonjhar district of Odisha today after getting collided with a truck. The driver has sustained critical injury in this accident and has been admitted to the hospital. The accident took place at the Birsamunda Chhaka in the Poijamula village under Ghatagan Block of the district.

As per reports, in the wee hours of the day on Thursday the Tomato laden vehicle hit a truck that had been parked. Accordingly, driver of the 407 lost control over the steering and overturned on the main road.

Following the incident people rushed to the spot and rescued the driver. They then sent him to Ghantagan Community Health Centre for treatment.

Meanwhile some people tried to take away tomato from the vehicle. It is to be noted that the surging price of Tomato is in the discussion these days.

After getting information about the incident Police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicles. Further investigation of the case is underway.