Tomato in Ganjam

Tomato Farmers in Odisha’s Ganjam Face Huge Loss Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Ganjam: Tomato farmers in Ganjam block of Ganjam district in Odisha are at a huge loss due to Coronavirus Lock down. Kilos of tomatoes have not reached market and are beginning to rot in the fields itself.

The farmers belong to Jharedi, Sana Ramchandrapur, Radha govindpur and Subalaya villages under Ganjam block of Ganjam district.

In the countrywide lock down people are bound to stay indoors and so are the farmers.

Due to lack of transportation during these times, the farmer’s production cannot reach markets leading to decaying of tomatoes and serious monetary loss.

Decaying of tomatoes have can lead to another problem  of  non-payment of  loans, which the farmers have taken from the banks.

Hence the farmers of the Ganjam block have requested the district administration to look into the matter and take necessary action.

The farmers of the block used to supply tomatoes to the markets of Bhubaneswar, Balugaon, Brahmapur and Nayagarh.

They also supply their farm products to the bordering state of Andhra Pradesh. The State government should take quick measures in this matter because similar situations can happen in other parts of Odisha.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

