Tokyo Paralympic: Gold medal winner Pramod Bhagat to arrive in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The Tokyo Paralympic gold medal winner Pramod Bhagat will arrive in the capital city of Odisha today. Reportedly, the gold medalist will be felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The felicitation ceremony is slated to take place in the evening today.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Odisha government had announced cash award of Rs 6 crore for parathlete Pramod Bhagat who scripted history by winning the gold medal in badminton men’s singles (SL3) final match of the Tokyo Paralympics Games on Sep 4. He has also been offered Group ‘A’ government job.

Prior to that, Odisha CM had announced cash awards for the Tokyo-bound athletes from the state. Patnaik said that the state government will provide Rs 6 crore to those winning gold, Rs 4 crore for silver, Rs 2.5 crore for bronze.

Besides, Rs 15 lakh will be given to each of the athletes from the state who have qualified for the Olympics.

Bhagat is the first Indian to win a gold in the men’s singles SL3 category. “This is very special to me, it’s my dream come true. Metal really post me but I just kept my calm and played to my strengths,” said Bhagat after his victory at Tokyo Paralympics bagging the gold medal.

Noteworthy of that, 33-year-old Bhagat got infected with Polio when he was four-year-old. Later, he started playing badminton when he was 10-year-old after watching his neighbours playing the game. Initially he competed with normal players and later got into para-badminton in 2006.