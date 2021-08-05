Odisha CM hails Indian hockey team’s spectacular game

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the Indian Men’s hockey team after their historical victory at the Tokyo Olympics. He congratulated them for their spectacular performance at the Olympic Games.

“Many congratulations to our hockey team. The whole of India is so excited as well as Odisha of course. We are all behind you and we wish you the very best and we are looking forward to receiving our Indian Olympics hockey team in Bhubaneswar on August 16,” Naveen Patnaik said.

He wished the hockey players all the very best for their future and took to his Twitter handle to express his pride. “May they continue to shine and bring more glory for the nation” said Patnaik.

 

 

Soon after the Indian hockey team won the match against Germany on Thursday morning, Patnaik congratulated the team with a tweet.

The men’s team made it to the semi-finals after 41 years.

On Thursday, in an edge-of-the-seat match, India fought brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to beat Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal-fest to win bronze, the country’s first medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics after 1980 in the Moscow Games, when they won gold.

 

(Inputs from IANS)

