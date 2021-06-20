Tokyo Olympics 2021: KIMS Dr. Sudeep Satpathy selected as physician of Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Sudeep Satpathy, the Professor of Physiology and Sports Medicine department at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Bhubaneswar has been selected as the physician of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Dr. Sudeep is the first doctor from Odisha to get this opportunity.

He was selected as Doctor of the Indian senior men Hockey Team for training to play matches at Buenos Aires, Argentina from 1st to 15th April, 2021,

He was also inducted as a Doping Control Officer in the Medical Delegation for the AFC Champions League-West 2020.

Apart from this, the Professor was also appointed as the Sports medicine doctor for Rio Olympics and Premier Badminton League and has worked as the team doctor of the Sachin Tendulkar owned Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2015.

Dr. Satpathy has done his Diploma in Sports Medicine from International Olympic Committee (ICC).

Expressing his happiness over the news Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated and conveyed his best wishes for his upcoming assignment and wished him success.

Dr. Satpathy thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for all the support and blessing for this achievement.