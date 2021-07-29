Tokyo Olympics 2021: Dutee Chand to be seen on tracks tomorrow, mother offers prayers

Dutee Chand

Jajpur: India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand to be seen on tracks tomorrow at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2021. She will run in the 100 metre event at 8.10 AM tomorrow.

Dutee Chand will also take part in the 200 metre running event at 7.30 AM on August 2 (Monday).

Meanwhile, best wishes have started pouring in for her from all quarters as everyone has repose faith in her.

Similarly, Dutee’s mother Akhoji Chand also offered prayer for her. She has lighted lamps for Dutee’s and other Indian athletes’ success in the Olympics.

Dutee, who is the first Indian to win a gold medal in 100m race in a global competition, has several records to her credit and had participated in Rio Olympics in 2016.

